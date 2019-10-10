|
Greenshields Rachel Gloria of Rothwell, passed peacefully away on 7th October 2019, aged 93 years. Former proprietor of Rae's of Rothwell. Wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother of Gill, Stella, Jo, Alexis, Ian and the late Robert and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Wednesday 23rd October at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Cransley Hospice may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or
sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough LE16 8AN.
Tel 01858 462524.
