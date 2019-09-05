Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church
Burton Latimer
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis McMeekin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis McMeekin

Notice Condolences

Phyllis McMeekin Notice
McMEEKIN
Phyllis Passed away in her sleep at
Kettering General Hospital on
27th August 2019, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Johnny,
mum of Danny and Reg,
mum-in-law of Maureen and Jeanette, nan and 'old nan.'
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Burton Latimer on Friday 13th September at 12 noon, followed by burial in the cemetery. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.