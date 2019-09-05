|
|
|
McMEEKIN
Phyllis Passed away in her sleep at
Kettering General Hospital on
27th August 2019, aged 93 years.
Wife of the late Johnny,
mum of Danny and Reg,
mum-in-law of Maureen and Jeanette, nan and 'old nan.'
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Burton Latimer on Friday 13th September at 12 noon, followed by burial in the cemetery. Family flowers only please
but donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019