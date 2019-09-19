|
|
|
HARRISON On Monday 9th September 2019, Phyllis Irene
aged 91 years,
passed away peacefully.
Reunited with the late Ron, daughter Beverly and son Clive.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Phyllis's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 23rd September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations will be received on the day for The British Heart Foundation and Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019