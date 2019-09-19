Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Harrison

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Harrison Notice
HARRISON On Monday 9th September 2019, Phyllis Irene
aged 91 years,
passed away peacefully.
Reunited with the late Ron, daughter Beverly and son Clive.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Phyllis's funeral service will be held at the Albert Munn Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday 23rd September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations will be received on the day for The British Heart Foundation and Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.