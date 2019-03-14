Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00
All Saints' Church
Lamport
Phyllis Annis Notice
ANNIS PHYLLIS Of Hanging Houghton, passed away peacefully at Pytchley Court Care Home, Brixworth on 5th March 2019, aged 96 years. Much respected former lecturer of Leicester University School of Education and active member of Lamport Church. Funeral Service at
All Saints' Church, Lamport on Monday 18th March at 12 noon, followed by interment. Flowers or donations for the Church may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN - Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
