ESSAM It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother Philomena (Phil) Essam,
reunited with her dearest husband Eric on 11th October 2019.
Aged 93 years of Raunds.
Much loved by her daughters Jacky and Lisette, sons-in-law John and Gene, all her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Phil's funeral service will be held on Tuesday 29th October at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for B.H.F or CLIC Sargent.
A collection box will be made available at the service. All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds NN9 6LL.
Tel: 01933 623432
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019