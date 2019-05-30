Resources More Obituaries for Philip Woodcroft Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Woodcroft

Notice WOODCROFT Mrs June Woodcroft of Rushden and family would like to thank all those who have shown kindness, for all the cards and messages of sympathy received in the sad loss of Philip.

Special thanks are extended to Reverend Catherine Lomas for her kind words and to all those who attended the funeral service.

Also to all at A. Abbott and Sons for their kindness and professionalism.

The donations for Asthma Clinic at Harborough Fields Surgery are greatly appreciated and are still being received by A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden. Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019