Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
13:30
Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Perkins

Notice Condolences

Philip Perkins Notice
Perkins Passed away on 20th March 2019, Philip, aged 81.
Beloved Husband of Thelma.
Much loved Father to Simon, Rebecca, Stephanie and Linda and a doting Grandad and Great-Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 8th April
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Philip
for Cancer Research UK and all enquiries may be sent to
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.