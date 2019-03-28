|
|
|
Perkins Passed away on 20th March 2019, Philip, aged 81.
Beloved Husband of Thelma.
Much loved Father to Simon, Rebecca, Stephanie and Linda and a doting Grandad and Great-Grandad.
The Funeral Service will take place at the Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium on Monday 8th April
at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Philip
for Cancer Research UK and all enquiries may be sent to
Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants NN15 6NX. Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More