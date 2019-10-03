|
|
|
JONES Philip On 29th September 2019,
peacefully surrounded by his
family at Kettering General Hospital, Phil aged 75 years.
He will be greatly missed by all
his family and friends.
Phil's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Monday 14th October at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired are being
received by his family for the
Digestive Disease Unit,
Kettering General Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019