Childs Philip Duncan, Maria, Sally and
the family of the late Philip,
would like to thank all relatives and friends for the kind messages of sympathy received in their
sad loss and for their attendance
at the church service.
Many thanks are extended to
Reverend Tom Houston
at St. Mary the Virgin Burton Latimer,
the staff of St. Ann's Care Home, Kettering and to Averil Phillips and Family Funeral Directors for
all their care and support.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 11, 2019
