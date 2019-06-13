Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
13:30
St. Mary's Church
Burton Latimer
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Childs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Childs

Notice Condolences

Philip Childs Notice
CHILDS Philip Passed away peacefully on
11th June 2019 aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Jean Lilian,
father of Duncan and Sally,
father-in-law of Maria and
a much loved grandfather and uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Burton Latimer on
Tuesday 25th June at 1.30p.m.
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Parkinson's UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.