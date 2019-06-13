|
CHILDS Philip Passed away peacefully on
11th June 2019 aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Jean Lilian,
father of Duncan and Sally,
father-in-law of Maria and
a much loved grandfather and uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Burton Latimer on
Tuesday 25th June at 1.30p.m.
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Parkinson's UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
