Whitehead Peter Lorrimer of Pytchley, near Kettering. Peter sadly passed away at Whipp's Cross Hospital, London on Monday 10th of June 2019 aged 82 years.
Peter is survived by seven of his eight children, Tamsin, Sian, Harry, Joanna, Leila, Charlene and Rosetta. Always remembering Robyn, beloved daughter and sister.
The funeral service for Peter
will take place at 12.30pm
on Friday 28th of June 2019 at All Saints Church, Pytchley, Nr Kettering, followed by Burial at Pytchley Cemetery at 2pm. Donations if desired are being received at the service for
The Alzheimer's Society.
All flowers and further enquiries please to J R Norris and Son Funeral Service, 59 Edinburgh Road, Kettering, Northants, NN16 8NZ.
Telephone 01536 483220.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
