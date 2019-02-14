Home

Peter Watson Notice
WATSON Peter Passed away peacefully on
5th February 2019 aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of Esther.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at the
Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th February at 1.30 p.m.
No flowers please but
donations for
Lakelands Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019
