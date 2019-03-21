|
WAPLES Peter John Aged 77 years, a well known local barber in Wellingborough for over 50 years, sadly passed away on
13th March 2019 with his loving
family by his bedside.
A devoted husband to Joan, a wonderful father to the late David, a treasured Pop to Sophie and Jack and great grandad to Pippa and James.
He will always be missed
but never forgotten.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 1st April at
The United Reformed Church, Wellingborough at 10.45am.
Flowers are welcome or if desired, donations in aid of Cransely Hospice can be sent c/o
Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street, Wellingborough, NN8 4Q
Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
