Tomkins Peter Gregory Sadly passed away at his home in Great Doddington on 24th September 2019,
aged 75 after a three year
illness bravely borne.
Much loved husband of Barbara
and loving father to
Gerrard, Lynda and Andrea.
He will be very much missed by
family and his many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
Nene Valley Crematorium on
Thursday 10th October at 1pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Prostate Cancer UK
will be very much appreciated.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
