MATTOCK Peter Passed away peacefully after
a short illness on 23rd February 2019, aged 80 years.
Now reunited with his
beloved wife Irene.
Loving dad of Shirley May and Richard,
father-in-law of Peter,
loved grandad of Rebecca May,
dear brother of Pam, David and the
late Jill and the late Frank.
Sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 12th March at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Diabetes UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019
