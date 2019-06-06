|
Hughes Peter Arthur Passed away peacefully
on 24th May 2019,
aged 76 years,
after a long fight against illness.
Beloved Husband of Marilyn,
Father to Sally and Matthew,
Father-in-law to Glenn and Tor, Grandfather to Zoe, Ashley,
Ben and Saul.
The Funeral Service will take place
in St Peter and St Paul's Church, Kettering on Wednesday
19th June 2019 at 2.00pm followed
by Committal in the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, are for the
KGH Centenary Wing and KGH
Lilford Ward and may be sent c/o
H.J.Phillips & Son Funeral Directors,
34 Rockingham Road, Kettering
NN16 8JS.
Telephone: 01536 512144
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 6, 2019
