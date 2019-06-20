|
|
|
HALL Peter Henry of Desborough, formerly of Harrington, passed away suddenly on 9th June
2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean and a loving brother, uncle, step father and grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday 25th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the NHCF (Community Stroke Team) may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
Read More