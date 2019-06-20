Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00
Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Hall

Notice Condolences

Peter Hall Notice
HALL Peter Henry of Desborough, formerly of Harrington, passed away suddenly on 9th June
2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean and a loving brother, uncle, step father and grandad.
He will be sadly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Tuesday 25th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for the NHCF (Community Stroke Team) may be sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough LE16 8AN. Tel 01858 462524.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.