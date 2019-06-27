|
|
|
COE Peter David of Desborough, peacefully on 23rd June 2019, aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Mary and the late David. Loving brother of Lynda and Steve and caring uncle of Matt, Danni, Sam and Rachel. Funeral Service at Kettering Crematorium (Edgar Newman Chapel) on Wednesday 3rd July at 1.00 p.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Brain Tumour Research may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 27, 2019
