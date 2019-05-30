Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Abbott & Sons LTD
Bedford Road
Rushden, Northamptonshire NN10 0LZ
01933 312142
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Bain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Bain

Notice Condolences

Peter Bain Notice
BAIN Peacefully on 21st May 2019, Peter
aged 76 years of Higham Ferrers, formerly of Corby and
Berwick upon Tweed.
Beloved husband of Jackie.
Loving dad of Karen, Fiona, Marion & Peter and a dear grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 2.00 p.m.
Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Abbott & Sons LTD
Download Now