BAIN Peacefully on 21st May 2019, Peter
aged 76 years of Higham Ferrers, formerly of Corby and
Berwick upon Tweed.
Beloved husband of Jackie.
Loving dad of Karen, Fiona, Marion & Peter and a dear grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Nene Valley Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 2.00 p.m.
Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
