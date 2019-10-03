Home

BAILEY On September 25th 2019,
peacefully Peter aged 67 years (formerly of Desborough).
Loving dad of Shaun and Rachel, brother of Dawn and Julie.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Peter's funeral service will be held at St Giles Church, Desborough on Tuesday 15th October at 12:00pm followed by interment at Desborough Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired will be for Alzheimers UK, a collection box will be available at the service. All further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough.
Tel: 01536 765662
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
