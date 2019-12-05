|
|
|
ANDREWS Peter Searell M.D. On November 25th aged 94,
beloved and loving husband of
Josephine, cherished father of Janet, Keith, David, Mark and Neil, and loved
Poppa to fifteen grandchildren and
one great granddaughter.
Consultant pathologist at
Kettering General Hospital
for 32 years and forensic
pathologist for 20 years.
Funeral at St. Andrews Church Kettering, 1pm Wednesday
11th December. No flowers, donations appreciated for to Jack Warwick Family Funeral Service, 2a Wallis Road,
Kettering Northants NN15 6NX
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019