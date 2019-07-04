|
HALL Jean and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, kind words and messages of sympathy and also for the donations for NHCF (Community Stroke Team) received in memory of Pete. Special thanks to -
Rev Neil Clarke, J. Stamp and Sons, especially David, Richard for organising the 5 tractor escort driven by Kevin Buckby, Jack Wilkins, Sandy Tansur, Sam Tugwell and Sam Ingram, Kyle McGregor from Northants police for his assistance, Brian Laywood, Alison Rowe, Vikki and her team at The Ritz and to all who attended the service.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 4, 2019