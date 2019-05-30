Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
92a London Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 7QD
01536 513123
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Scobell-Lessey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Scobell-Lessey

Notice Condolences

Pauline Scobell-Lessey Notice
Scobell-Lessey Pauline Sadly on the 22nd May 2019,
Pauline, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Edward. Much loved Mum of Margaret and William. "Adopted" Mum of Mary, Catherine and the late Doreen. Nannie to Phillippa, Stuart, Beth and the late Adam. Great Nannie to Charlie and Morgan also beloved sister of the late Irene. Loving Aunt of Paul, Mike, Julie and Kevin and Great Aunt of Victoria and Ryan.
She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours. Pauline's Funeral Service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 12 noon followed by a private family interment. Family flowers only.
If desired donations are being
received by the family for
Great Ormond Street Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.