Scobell-Lessey Pauline Sadly on the 22nd May 2019,
Pauline, aged 89 years.
Loving wife of the late Edward. Much loved Mum of Margaret and William. "Adopted" Mum of Mary, Catherine and the late Doreen. Nannie to Phillippa, Stuart, Beth and the late Adam. Great Nannie to Charlie and Morgan also beloved sister of the late Irene. Loving Aunt of Paul, Mike, Julie and Kevin and Great Aunt of Victoria and Ryan.
She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours. Pauline's Funeral Service will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel, Warren Hill Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 12 noon followed by a private family interment. Family flowers only.
If desired donations are being
received by the family for
Great Ormond Street Hospital.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering, NN15 7QD. Tel. 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
