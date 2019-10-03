Home

Pauline Goodwin

Pauline Goodwin Notice
GOODWIN On September 28th 2019,
Suddenly at Kettering General Hospital after a short illness, Pauline, aged
70 years (formerly of Desborough),
mum of Shaun and the late Chris,
sister of Margaret, David, Hazel,
John and the late Roy and Tony.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Pauline's funeral service will be
held at the Albert Munn Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Thursday 17th October at 10.30am. Family Flowers only by request.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Desborough Tel: 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019
