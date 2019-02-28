|
|
|
COOPER (nee Leaton)
Pauline Olive of Irthlingborough,
passed away peacefully
after a long illness on
21st February 2019 aged 85 years.
A loving wife, mother,
mother-in-law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Pauline will be very sadly missed
be all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Albert Munn Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium
on Monday 18th March at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
W.N.A.A. (Air Ambulance)
may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
