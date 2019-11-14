|
|
|
Reed Patrick 'John' Suddenly on 26th October 2019,
aged 65 years, of Kettering.
Loving Husband of Jane.
Devoted Dad of John and
Father-in-law of Emily.
Much loved Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
John's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 19th November at 2pm.
Donations, if desired, are being received at the service for Marie Curie.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019