Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Reed

Notice Condolences

Patrick Reed Notice
Reed Patrick 'John' Suddenly on 26th October 2019,
aged 65 years, of Kettering.
Loving Husband of Jane.
Devoted Dad of John and
Father-in-law of Emily.
Much loved Grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
John's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 19th November at 2pm.
Donations, if desired, are being received at the service for Marie Curie.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01536 513123.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -