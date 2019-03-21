Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Patricia Redhead Notice
REDHEAD Patricia Passed away peacefully on
17th March 2019 aged 84 years.
Will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 5th April at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Dementia UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
