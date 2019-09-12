|
ORMROD Patricia Lynne
née BURRIDGE The family is very sad to announce
the death of beloved Lynne
who died peacefully in Newbury
on 2nd September aged 67.
Lynne leaves husband Dave, children Matthew and Ellie, Becky and Max; grandchildren: Samantha, Charlotte, William and Alexander; sister Ann
and brother-in-law Keith.
She is missed by us all.
Rest in Peace.
Lynne's service will be held in Newbury.
All enquiries c/o
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering, Northants, NN15 6NX Tel: 01536 485635
