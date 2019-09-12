|
MUSCUTT Patricia Edith The family of the late
Patricia Muscutt (Pat)
would like to thank all family and friends of the family for their kind
support and cards over the last few weeks. Special thanks to the Twywell Ward at Kettering General Hospital who treated Mum with such care and respect, the Reverend Paul Needle for his wonderful and thoughtful service. We would also like to thank Jack Warwick Funeral Service for their care and attention throughout.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019