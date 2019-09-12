Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Muscutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Muscutt

Notice

Patricia Muscutt Notice
MUSCUTT Patricia Edith The family of the late
Patricia Muscutt (Pat)
would like to thank all family and friends of the family for their kind
support and cards over the last few weeks. Special thanks to the Twywell Ward at Kettering General Hospital who treated Mum with such care and respect, the Reverend Paul Needle for his wonderful and thoughtful service. We would also like to thank Jack Warwick Funeral Service for their care and attention throughout.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.