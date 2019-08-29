|
|
|
MUSCUTT Patricia Edith Sadly passed away on
Wednesday 21st August 2019 at Kettering General Hospital.
Adored and adoring Wife of Rance, much loved, devoted and caring Mum to Andrea, Gillian, Marianne and Sue, Pat to her "boys" - Tino, Roy, Andrew and Glenn, proud Grandma to her
8 Grandchildren - Vicky, Sarah,
David, Amanda, Sherrie, Ian, Claire and Katie and 14 Great-Grandchildren.
Now reunited with Rance.
Funeral is to be held at The Albert Munn Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
on Wednesday 4th September 2019
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only but
donations welcome for the
British Heart Foundation and the
Air Ambulance Service in lieu
of flowers may be sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019