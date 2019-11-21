|
|
|
MORGAN Patricia Peacefully on 7th November 2019,
Pat aged 86 years.
Reunited with her beloved
husband Ted. Loving mum of Zoe,
Gary and Grant, also a much loved nan
to Montana, Jaden, Tyler and Finley.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Pat's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Thursday 28th November at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired are being
received by the family for
the British Heart Foundation.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering,
NN15 7QD. Tel: 01532 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019