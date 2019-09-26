|
|
|
MILLIGAN Patricia (Pat) Passed away peacefully
at her home on September 10th 2019, aged 79 years.
Loving wife to James (Jim).
Much loved mum of Bruce, Kay, Iain, James, Fergus and Lynne.
A dearly loved gran and great-gran. She will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on
Monday September 30th at 10.00 am.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby
01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019