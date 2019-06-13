|
|
|
McCARTNEY On 7th June 2019, peacefully at
her home in Rothwell
Patricia aged 79 years.
Much loved mum of Carolyn, John, Terry and Mark, devoted nan and great-nan to all her grandchildren,
she will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Patricia's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium Kettering,
on Tuesday 25th June at 2.00pm.
All flowers or if desired, donations for Cransley Hospice, a collection plate will be available at the service.
Further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare
Desborough 01536 765662.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
Read More