MATCHAM Patricia (Pat) Passed away peacefully at home
after a long illness on the
11th August 2019 aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Arthur,
mum to Ken and Alison,
and a much loved grandma
and great grandma.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th September at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired for
Arthritis Research UK
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
