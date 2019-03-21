|
|
|
DANDO Patricia
(nee Barlow) Much loved daughter of Muriel, formerly of Rockingham. Born 9th January 1947, died peacefully in her sleep at home in Southmoor, Oxfordshire after
a short illness surrounded
by her family on 12th March 2019.
Wife to Simon, mother to Nicholas and Julian, grandmother to Sebastian, Rebecca, MacKenna, Stefan and Luke. Her funeral service will be in
Kingston Bagpuize Church at 1.00pm on Tuesday 26th March 2019.
No flowers please but any gifts to
RDA Abingdon Branch.
With particular thanks from the family to the District Nursing Team at the White Horse Medical Centre for their sensitive and diligent care.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019
