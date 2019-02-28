Home

Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel of Kettering Crematorium
Patricia Dainty Notice
DAINTY Patricia Passed away peacefully on
19th February 2019, aged 88.
Beloved wife of the late Herbert,
loving mother of Jennet,
much-loved grandmother of Leo
and great-grandmother of Roxanne.
Funeral service to be held at
the Albert Munn Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 8th March at 2.30 pm.
No flowers by request please but
donations, if desired, for
the Alzheimer's Society
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
