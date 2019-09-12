|
|
|
BRETT Patricia On August 30th, 2019,
peacefully at Kettering General Hospital, Patricia aged 78 years, formerly of Raunds.
Much loved Wife of Roderick,
loving Mum of Peter and David.
Devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother to all her Grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Patricia's funeral service will be
held at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering
on Tuesday 17th September at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired are for W.N.A.A.
A collection box will be made
available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
59 Brook Street, Raunds, NN9 6LL.
Tel: 01933 623432.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019