|
|
|
GREEN Peacefully on 6th September 2019 at Kettering General Hospital.
Pat aged 96 years of Rushden.
Beloved Wife of the late Harold (Adge).
Much loved Mother of Roger,
Rodney and their families.
The funeral service will be held at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Thursday 26th September at 2.00p.m. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons,
Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019