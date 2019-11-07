Home

Pat Davison

DAVISON Peacefully on 30th October, 2019
at Avenue House Care Home, Rushden.
Pat aged 80 years, of Rushden.
Loving mum of Carol & Nana of
Georgia & their partners Tony & Kyle.
Funeral service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Monday
18th November at 2.00p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Age UK
may be sent to A. Abbott & Sons
Independent Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden.
NN10 0LZ Tel 01933 312142
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019
