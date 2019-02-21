Home

Pat Collins Notice
COLLINS Peacefully on 15th February 2019
at Kettering General Hospital,
Pat aged 78 years of Wellingborough, formerly of Luton.
Beloved husband of the late Nancy.
A loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Knox Road, Wellingborough on Monday 11th March at 10.00am followed by committal at Nene Valley Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019
