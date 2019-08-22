Home

Jack Warwick Funeral Service (Kettering)
2a Wallis Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN15 6NX
01536 485635
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00
Edgar Newman Chapel, Kettering Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Pat Cherry Notice
CHERRY Passed away on 28th July,
Pat, aged 83 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Len
and loving Mum to Steve,
Sue and Martyn.
A Dearly loved Nan,
she will be sadly missed
by all of the family.
Funeral Service to take place at the
Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 27th September
at 12noon.
Floral tributes or donations
for Cancer Research UK would be most
welcome and may be sent c/o

Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX
Tel: 01536 485635
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
