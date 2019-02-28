Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
13:30
St. Peter's Roman Catholic Churc
Rushden
Pasquale Cudone Notice
CUDONE Peacefully on Sunday 17th February 2019, Pasquale, aged just
59 years, of Rushden.
Beloved eldest son of Maria and the late Sisto. Loving brother of Maria Grazia, Nicola, Giuseppe and Angela,
dear brother-in-law of Theresa.
Dearest uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend. We all love him and miss him deeply, always and forever X.
In our hearts and memories you will always remain. Rest in peace with dad
forever. May our Lord Jesus Christ forever hold you in the palm of
His hand.
The funeral service and Requiem Mass will take place at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Rushden on Tuesday 5th March at 1.30p.m. followed by interment at Rushden Cemetery. Pasquale is to be laid
to rest in front of our beloved dad. Together forever in peace.
Flowers may be sent to
A. Abbott & Sons Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
tel 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
