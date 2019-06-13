|
|
|
BIRD Suddenly on 1st June 2019
at her home in Rushden,
Pamela aged 82 years.
Now Reunited with David.
Pamela will be greatly missed by all
who knew her. The Funeral Service will take place at The Asher Suite,
Abbotts Funeral Home, Bedford Road, Rushden on Friday 21st June at
11.00am. All are welcome.
The service will be followed by a private
family burial. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Kettering Hospital Dementia Garden Appeal may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral
Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
