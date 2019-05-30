|
|
|
Redding Pam Passed away peacefully at
Kettering General Hospital on
17th May 2019 aged 82 years.
Wife of the late Jeff,
loving mum of Paul, Andy and Neil,
mother-in-law of Karen and Wendy,
dear nanna of Mark, Chris, Tom,
Matt and Isaac, great nanna of
Courtney, Isla, Tommy and Hugo.
Funeral service to be held at
the Parish Church of
St. Peter and St. Paul, Kettering on
Tuesday 11th June at 1.00 p.m.
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:
Averil Phillips & Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 30, 2019
Read More