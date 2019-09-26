|
|
|
GRAHAM Peacefully on 22nd September 2019
at Rushden Park Nursing Home,
Pam aged 83 years
of Rushden and Raunds.
Beloved wife of the late Mick.
Loving mum of Mandy and Richard.
A devoted Nana and Great Nana.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Edgar Newman Chapel,
Kettering Crematorium on Friday
11th October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Rushden Park Nursing Home and
Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden,
NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019