Harris Paddy
née Coleman Formerly of Burton Latimer, Kettering and Northampton, passed away peacefully at
Mavern House Nursing Home
in Wiltshire on 3rd June.
Much loved by her children Simon, Tim and Sarah, daughters-in-law Lesley and Cath, son-in-law Vicente, grandson William, niece Rosemary, great-niece Alice and great-nephew Michael.
Funeral will be held at
St Thomas More Catholic Church in Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire at
12.00 midday on Tuesday 25th June followed by cremation at
West Wiltshire Crematorium Semington. Family flowers only,
but donations welcomed to
Cats Protection.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 13, 2019
