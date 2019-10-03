|
|
|
WRIGHT Olive May Passed away peacefully
after a short illness at
Kettering General Hospital on
18th September 2019,
aged 89 years.
Reunited with her
beloved husband Arthur,
much loved mum to Brian,
nan to Michael, Jemma,
Katelyn, Catriona and step nan to Ben.
Will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Kettering Crematorium on
Friday 4th October at 11:30am.
Donations can be given on the day to Macmillan Cancer Support
or further enquiries to
Chambers & Brighty Funeral Directors, 5 - 9 Buckwell End, Wellingborough, NN8 4LR
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019